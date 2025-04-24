32.7 C
Arunachal: Highway authority carried out eviction on NH-415

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 23: The Highway administration of Itanagar capital complex recently carried out eviction on National Highway (NH-415) in Itanagar-Naharlagun jurisdiction.

As per information received from the Highway department official, the highway authority carried out eviction drive under the supervision of Highway administrator and Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom. Around 18-20 temporary structures has been stated to be demolished and removed which has been a source of obstruction for Right of Way (RoW) on national highway.

