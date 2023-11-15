22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Arunachal: Man beheads friend, surrenders with decapitated head at Ruksin Police Station

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Itanagar, Nov 15: In a shocking incident, a young man was beheaded by his own friend who later surrendered himself to the police, presenting the severed head, in Arunachal Pradesh, according to Wednesday’s reports.

The gruesome act occurred in a vacant plot in Ruksin city, situated in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district near the Assam border. Preliminary investigations suggest the crime was committed with a sharp weapon, possibly a machete, used to decapitate the victim.

The accused, a 22-year-old farmer named Shibu Baishya, was acquainted with the 18-year-old victim through their shared profession. Around noon today, Baishya lured the victim to an isolated paddy field near national highway 515, where he assaulted and subsequently beheaded the victim.

In a chilling turn of events, the accused in a murder case presented himself at Ruksin Police Station, carrying the severed head of the victim. The motive behind the horrific act remains unknown at the time of this report. The incident has left the residents of Ruksin city, located on the Arunachal-Assam border, in a state of shock and fear. The accused is currently in the custody of Ruksin police, who have launched an investigation into the case and are interrogating the suspect.

