Arunachal: Meeting of all political parties held

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 23: A meeting with office bearers and representative of political parties had been convened by the Deputy commissioner-cum-District Municipal Election officer capital recently at DC camp office IG park.

The meeting was to ensure wide awareness up to grassroots Municipal wards in capital, Itanagar in accordance with notification of summary electoral roll revision 2025 by the state Election Commission. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy commissioner capital Itanagar Rajib Chiduni.

The Municipal Electoral Registration Officer(MERO) Itanagar, while welcoming esteem office bearers and representative of political parties, informed that in accordance with the state Election commission notification, draft publication of Municipal Electoral Roll of all 20 (Twenty) wards was done on April 17. Also that Revising authority-cum-Assistant Municipal Electoral registration officer(AMERO) have been appointed in accordance with the Arunahcal Pradesh Municipal (Election)Rules,2011 viz. C/O EAC Itanagar, C- Sector ( For ward No.1 to Ward No.6), C/O EAC(Hq) camp office IG Park Itanagar ( For ward No.7 to Ward No.12), C/O EAC Naharlagun Mini secretariat ( For Ward No.13 to Ward No.17), C/O Circle Officer Naharlagun, Mini secretariat ( For Ward No.18 and Ward No.19), C/O Circle Officer Banderdewa ( For ward No.20).

Further, He informed the house that, the main objective of the meeting was to appoint or provide detail of Booth level Agents of political parties ward wise so that concern AMEROs could coordinate for special campaign for receiving claims and objections during ongoing electoral roll revision ( specially on April 24 and 25).

The chairman of the session explained in detail on relevance of Municipal Electoral Roll revision 2025 and key areas where political parties could make voters aware by participation for smooth Revision process.

All the political parties present took active part in meeting (Attendance enclosed). The leaders of various political parties also put forward some suggestions and advice which has been understood to have been put forward with competent authority for consideration and approval. The capital administration authority informed.