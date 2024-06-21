29 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

Arunachal minister to check misuse of funds in two departments

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 20: Arunachal Pradesh rural development and panchayati raj minister Ojing Tasing has asserted that he would check the misuse of funds in the two departments mired in controversy over financial irregularities and make both of them the best in the state.

Tasing, a first-time minister, thanked chief minister Pema Khandu for entrusting him with the task of handling the two key departments.

- Advertisement -

The BJP leader said he will first find out the problems in the departments.

“I will soon call a meeting of officials to review the pros and cons in the departments and work accordingly with set goals,” Tasing said.

The rural development department has been mired in controversy for long with allegations of mismanagement of funds while executing schemes such as MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (Rural).

Allegations of siphoning off funds to the tune of Rs 571 crore also surfaced in the Panchayati Raj department in recent times. The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has claimed that it came to know via RTI that the funds were meant for panchayat bodies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“It will be an acid test for me to streamline the departments and to bring back their glory. I will work with utmost sincerity and will perform the task assigned to me by the chief minister,” Tasing told PTI.

He said he would ensure that there is no corruption in the departments he is heading.

“I will work hard to streamline both the departments with new ideas and put in place certain mechanisms to check misuse of funds. Moreover, I will try to sort out the problems faced by the departments so that it runs smoothly,” Tasing said.

He said that he will work towards a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ (developed Arunachal) with a focus on the principles of Speed, Scale, Scope and Standards as set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

- Advertisement -

At the first cabinet meeting held soon after swearing in of the new council of ministers on June 13, a target of 100 days was set to carry out developmental activities in several sectors, he said.

“We will concentrate on the target set by the cabinet to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” the minister added.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly. (PTI)

10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2.76 lakh voters to decide fate of 523 candidates

The Hills Times -
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024