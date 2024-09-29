27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Arunachal organises Cyclothon to promote cleanliness

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan  on full throttle

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: The District Administration and Urban Development Department commenced a cyclothon event on Saturday in the wake of the ongoing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.  

Hage Appa, MLA of the 17th assembly constituency, set about the cyclothon aimed at promoting cleanliness across the state.

The event was supported wholeheartedly by the locals, as it witnessed a great many participation, including chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Manish Gupta, IAS; commissioner of urban development, Vivek Pandey, IAS; and deputy commissioner Vivek HP, IAS.

Members of the Ziro Cycle Club also joined the initiative, cycling from the District Secretariat to the ZFM venue.

Addressing the gathering, chief secretary Gupta emphasised that cleanliness should be viewed as a lifestyle choice rather than a one-time activity.

“This year’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan focuses on instilling lifestyle changes that lead us toward garbage-free towns and cities,” he stated.

Deputy commissioner Vivek HP, IAS, expressed gratitude for the participation of various officials and highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at making Ziro township garbage-free.

He announced that, in collaboration with ArSLM, the district administration will distribute cloth bags adorned with Apatani traditional motifs to market committees and shops to phase out plastic bags by January 26, 2025. “Ziro will become plastic-free, setting a precedent for other districts in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
