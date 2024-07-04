Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Districts Recognized for Preventing Drug Abuse

HT Digital

July 4, Thursday: In a significant achievement, districts in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have been recognized as the best performers in preventing drug abuse among children. The recognition comes from a national assessment conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which highlighted the exceptional efforts of these districts in implementing effective measures to combat drug abuse.

The districts were lauded for their comprehensive approach, which includes community engagement, educational programs, and robust support systems for affected children. The proactive involvement of local authorities, non-governmental organizations, and community members played a crucial role in this success.

Special emphasis was placed on the collaborative efforts between schools, healthcare providers, and law enforcement agencies, which have been instrumental in identifying and addressing drug-related issues at an early stage. Awareness campaigns and counseling services have also been pivotal in reducing the prevalence of drug abuse among children.

Officials from the recognized districts expressed their commitment to continuing these efforts and further strengthening their strategies to ensure a drug-free environment for children. The success of these districts serves as an inspiring model for other regions to follow in the fight against drug abuse.