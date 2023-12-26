16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
type here...

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Spreads Christmas Joy On Social Media

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: In a heartwarming gesture, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to extend warm Christmas greetings to the residents of the state and beyond.

- Advertisement -

In his tweet, the chief minister conveyed, “Let’s celebrate the holy festival of Christmas with the usual fervor and spirit of bonhomie, exchanging warm wishes and creating lasting memories. May Lord Christ bless all with love, compassion, happiness, prosperity, and good health.”

The message resonates with a call for unity and joy during the festive season, emphasising the values of love, compassion, and goodwill. The chief minister’s online Christmas wishes aim to spread positivity and blessings as the community comes together to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland Celebrates Christmas With Religious Fervour

The Hills Times - 0
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District 12 Best Indian Single Malt Whiskies To Celebrate The Festive Season 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000 7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India 8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season