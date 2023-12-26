Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Spreads Christmas Joy On Social Media

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: In a heartwarming gesture, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to extend warm Christmas greetings to the residents of the state and beyond.

- Advertisement -

In his tweet, the chief minister conveyed, “Let’s celebrate the holy festival of Christmas with the usual fervor and spirit of bonhomie, exchanging warm wishes and creating lasting memories. May Lord Christ bless all with love, compassion, happiness, prosperity, and good health.”

The message resonates with a call for unity and joy during the festive season, emphasising the values of love, compassion, and goodwill. The chief minister’s online Christmas wishes aim to spread positivity and blessings as the community comes together to celebrate this joyous occasion.