13 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Nagaland celebrates Christmas with religious fervour

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, Dec 25: Christian-majority Nagaland on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour, as people took part in special prayer services and feasts.

Decorative lights and Christmas stars lit homes, streets, government offices and commercial buildings while revelers moved around in groups on Christmas eve on Tuesday night singing carols and wishing people ‘Merry Christmas’.

- Advertisement -

At the stroke of midnight, fireworks lit the sky and the air was filled with tolling of church bells.

Related Posts:

On Wednesday morning, people thronged churches in their finest dresses and attended prayer services in which sermons were delivered on the purpose of the birth of Jesus Christ.

People were asked to forgive one another and proceed to the next year with love and compassion for all as taught by Jesus Christ. People also enjoyed the Christmas feast, which was also extended to non-Christians.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Y Patton extended Christmas greetings to all on the joyous occasion.

- Advertisement -

“As we celebrate this joyous Christmas season, may it bring peace, hope, and light into your life. This time of reflection and togetherness reminds us of the importance of love, kindness and gratitude,” Governor Ganesan said in a message.

He also hoped that everyone’s home be filled with warmth, heart with contentment, and days with abundant blessings.

“May the message of Christmas, which is peace, love, joy, and hope, fill our hearts. Let us embrace the values of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill in true Christian spirit. I wish you all a merry and a blessed Christmas,” Chief Minister Rio said in a social media post.

BJP Legislature Party leader Patton said that Christmas is a time to reflect upon the manifold blessings God has given to mankind.

- Advertisement -

Government holiday started on December 22 and will continue till January 2. (PTI)

9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals 10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January