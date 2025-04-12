Arunachal Pradesh minister calls for upholding rich tradition and culture of state

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 11: Arunachal Pradesh home minister Mama Natung on Friday called upon the younger generation of the state to follow their rich culture and unique customs.

The minister made his appeal while speaking as the chief guest of the Pongtu Kuh festival organised at the Pongtu ground in Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh.

While mentioning about the rich ethnicity, culture and tradition of various ethnic groups of the state, Natung stated that it was very much necessary to preserve the rich ethnicity of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a significant statement, the home minister allayed all misgivings related to the government’s move to frame rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion act (APFRA), 1978 following an ordered issued by the Gauhati High Court.

Nating came down heavily on certain quarters who according to him are trying to create misbelieves and confusion among the society of the state.

He assured that the government both at the centre and the state would never take up any such step which was detrimental to the society.

The minister also assured to set up a modern fire station and women police station in Changlang in days to come.

In his speech as the guest of honour, Arunachal Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao dwelled upon the dual initiative of the centre and the state government to build up modern infrastructure like road, railways and airport for the state which according to him remained a neglected part of the country before the Modi government came to power.

While delivering his welcome address, Arunachal Assembly speaker Tesam Pongte welcomeed all present at the festival venue and wished a happy Pongtu Kuh for all.

Pongtu Kuh is the traditional festival of the Tutsa community of Arunachal Pradesh during which people from the community offer prayers to their deities and forefathers for a good agri season and good health of their near and dear ones.

The “Pongtu Kuh” festival is an integral part of the socio cultural life of the Tutsa’s which is celebrated every year in the month of April to get blessings for the tender millet plants in the Jhoom field.

One of the major festivals of Tutsa tribe is Pongtu which is being celebrated every year on 11th of April. Pongtu is an important and oldest agricultural festival celebrated by the Tutsas on the eve of rainy season.

The festival witnessed various cultural performances from different troups from their community.