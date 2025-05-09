DNGC observes 24th death anniversary of Lt Dera Natung

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 8: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) solemnly commemorated the 24th death anniversary of Lt Dera Natung, in a heartfelt tribute attended by students, faculty, and distinguished guests.

The event honoured the memory and enduring legacy of the revered leader, who made pivotal contributions to the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the special guests were Lezen Gyadi, President of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and a DNGC alumnus (2012–13), as well as a relative of Lt. Natung. He was joined by ANSU executive members. Also present was Sunita Natung, General Secretary of the ANSU Women’s Wing and another relative of the late leader. Both participated in the floral tribute alongside other family members.

The commemoration commenced with a solemn ceremony at the DNGC campus. Attendees gathered at the statue of Lt Dera Natung to offer floral tributes and observe a moment of silence, reflecting on his life of service and sacrifice.

MQ Khan, Principal of DNGC, delivered a moving address, highlighting the multifaceted legacy of Lt. Natung. “Born to a humble family—Sepai Natung and Yache Natung—in Veo village of East Kameng District, Lt. Natung exemplified simplicity and high ideals,” he said. “He was an alumnus of Sainik School, Imphal, and graduated with honours in Political Science from J.N. College, Pasighat, in 1984. He completed his post-graduation at Punjab University in 1986.”

Khan recalled Natung’s transition from student leader to statesman, serving three consecutive terms as MLA from the 12th Pakke Kessang constituency beginning in 1999. He held key ministerial roles in sports and youth affairs, tourism, social welfare, art & culture, fisheries, education, and more.

He also spoke of the tragic helicopter crash near Bhalukpong on May 8, 2001, which claimed Lt Natung’s life while he was on a mission to survey sites for new educational institutions in the Bomdila-Tawang region.

“Lt Natung was not only a visionary leader but a compassionate human being whose commitment to education and social upliftment was transformative,” said Dr. Khan. “In recognition of his contributions, this college was named after him on May 27, 2001. Let us honour his memory by continuing to serve society with the same passion and selflessness.”

The event saw active participation from students, faculty, non-teaching staff, and NCC cadets of the college, including the CTO SW NCC DNGC. Attendees expressed pride in being part of an institution bearing the name of such a distinguished figure, reaffirming their commitment to uphold his values and carry forward his legacy.