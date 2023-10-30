Chaga Ngee: Age-old festival of the Liangmai Naga tribe

IMPHAL, Oct 29: Manipur is a tiny state in Northeast India

with a population of 28.55 lakh that has diverse people of

various Naga and Kuki-Chin tribes who speak different

languages, besides the Meitei who inhabit the central

valley region of Manipur. The Indigenous Liangmai Tribe is

a recognised Scheduled tribe enlisted in ST list vide

constitution order (Amendment) Act, 2011 republished in

Manipur Gazette No. 838 dated March 27, 2012.

The Liangmai community lives in various districts of

Manipur, viz Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Noney,

Imphal West and Imphal East with a sizeable population of

about 70,000 approximate and nearly 100 villages with the

literacy rate of 73 per cent in Manipur. The Government of

Manipur as ordered by the governor dated December 2,

2021 had declared Chaga Ngee October 30 as a restricted

holiday in the state.

There is an enhanced awareness amongst the Liangmai of

the changes that have been taking place in the society

largely as a result of the spread of globalisation,

Christianity, westernization and the development of new

economic and political forces leading to giving up of

traditional cultural practices.

Change is a law of nature, and it is a natural phenomenon

that a stronger form of culture often imposes its influence

upon the other. The spread of Christianity within the

community has changed the religious beliefs, rituals and

practices, raising questions about how they can coexist

with their traditional ways.

Furthermore, the influence of westernisation and foreign

cultures has brought about many changes in the Liangmai

culture with the dangerous consequence as the modern

society has conformed so much to the new developments

that the traditional cultural practices are slowly losing their

relevance. In fact, as the saying goes, a stitch in time saves

nine, every possible measure should be invested to keep

alive our traditional culture at any cost.

Chaga Ngee as one of the most significant indigenous post-

harvest festivals is celebrated by the Liangmai in the

month of Chaga Hiu (Kabai Hiu) based on the lunar

calendar which is equated to the month of October

in present time. The Chaga Ngee is considered as a festival

of sanctification, purification of society especially the

warriors, blessing, thanksgiving and determination of

individual lucks through omens as indicated by Npeng

kepbo/Phenbou.

It is rather a festival of seeking blessing from Tingwang,

the supreme God by the tribe. Based on the lunar calendar

by observing the cycle of the moon, the Singkupiu (chief

priest) assisted by the Apaimai, the council of elders

decides when the Chaga Ngee will begi

The calendar is maintained by the method of ‘Singchet

Riobo’ (Singchet, means a thin stick and Riobo, means

partially breaking/making a mark by folding) where a

particular thin stick chosen for that month is partially

broken every new day to calculate the days and month of

the year. Once the new moon is sighted and the priest

declares the date, every necessary preparation for the

festival will begin and every villager takes utmost

measures to keep themselves safe from getting injured or

falling sick.

It is considered a bad omen to be injured or get sick and be

bedridden during the festival. Certain things considered as

taboos or sins are strictly prohibited and the people

refrained themselves not to indulge in all those actions;

refraining from eating certain foods like vegetables

obtained from creepers and from going to pregnant

women or menstruating women’s house, or family

performing ‘Tadiak rituals’ (family whose member died

that year and are considered to be still living together with

the death soul).

The preparation for the Chaga Ngee begins with a day

called the ‘Zao Ra Thaobo nai’. On this day all necessary

arrangements for ‘Zao Madungbo’, fermenting of

powdered rice for preparation of indigenously brewed

wines for consumption during the festival is made. Two

days after the preparation of wine was initiated, that is on

the third day, the festival begins with the day named as

‘Kabak Minwangbou nai’ also popularly called as ‘Chami

Malapwangbo nai’, wherein a new fire is kindled for the

festival forsaking the old one.

The new fire symbolizes a thoroughly cleansed new phase

of life. The second day of the festival is called the ‘Npeng

Kepbo nai’. This day is also called as ‘Chareng Kepbo nai’

because a symbolic effigy/figurine of a bird called

‘Chareng’, a hornbill is painted with ‘Kiangui’ (a dye made

out of black soot/ash collected from Mengkang, a platform

above the hearth to dry or hang things) on a flat wooden

plank hewed out of Nbahsing (a kind of tree with broad

leaves soft/spongy trunk) and a specific kind of reed from a

shrub called ‘Ading’ will be thrown by the individual in the

form of darts targeting the specific parts of the effigy on

that day.

The third day of the festival is named as ‘Malong Ponbo

nai’, a day on which the menfolk would give what is known

as ‘patan paliu kong khaibo’, the giving of cooked rice,

meat curry/meat and eatables to the sisters and

daughters/womenfolk of one’s clan and lineage. On this

day, it is no more a taboo to mix with the women and girls

unlike the first two days where it is a taboo to eat food

prepared by the womenfolk or drink the water fetched by

women. Boys and girls would go to collect firewood on this

day. This day is also called ‘Gadi’, meaning the big chaga

feasting day as both men and women would join the

festival. The fourth day of the festival is called ‘Chaga

Pahbo nai’.

It should fall on the day of the full moon night. On this day,

before the evening sets in, the feasting and drinking of

wine must stop because it is considered a taboo to

consume Chaga food and wine after Chaga Pahbo and it

was believed that the consumers will be vulnerable to

injuries or accidents. So the excess/leftover food and wine

will be collected for the old menfolk to feast on it as

‘Chaga Laibo’. This part of the festival which would

continue into the fifth day is known as ‘Chaga Laibo’, the

eating and feasting of old folks in a separate enclosure

made out of ‘Tadong’ (bamboo mat) outside the house as

it is a taboo to bring Chaga food and wine inside the house

after Chaga Pahbo.

One of the most important activities of the Chaga festival

is the Npeng Phenbo/Charengkepbo. It has both religious

and secular connotations. For this, the picture of the

Chareng (hornbill) is painted on wooden plank hewed out

from trees such as Nbahsing or Ntabang (Indian Coral

tree/Erythrina) and is tied on a tall, straight and slender

tree cut from the forest which in turn is tied to a living tree

on a sacred spot earmarked to carry out the activity.

The Npeng with the effigy/picture of the hornbill is divided

into five parts with symbolic nuances such as the head,

neck, chest, stomach, and below the pelvic region.

The head is called Charibai which symbolises victory in

warfare. The neck symbolises the great hunter and is also

called the Tathiubai. The chest is called the Aliubai,

representing good luck for finding a partner and is

considered the favourite target for the unmarried. The

stomach epitomizes wealth and bountiful harvest and it is

called Chamiubai.

The pelvic region is called the Majiubai, and it signifies bad

omen of getting dysentery or diarrhea and is not liked by

anyone. As all the male members of the Khangchiuky (A

dormitory of the folk school for life popularly known as

Morung) gathered to perform the symbolic Npeng Phenbo,

the priest will perform a ceremonial opening.

Once the ritual is conducted, all the members of the

Khangchiuky take turns to throw their darts of Ading at the

effigy with prayers to hit the specific target they want. It is

believed that where they hit determines the fate of that

year. Meanwhile other related rituals were also

performed. The activity of Npeng Phenbo is concluded by

a prayer of blessing from the priest.

As soon as the moon is sighted to signal the beginning of

the month of Chaga Ngee, the priest would make a cry of

public declaration that nobody should be sick, no debts

should be asked for and there should be no conflicts and

violence of any kind in the society. The Liangmai will be

celebrating Chaga Ngee in Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya,

Maharashtra, Delhi NCR etc. Chaga is a celebration of a

beautiful and culturally rich festival with true intent and

spirit of beautiful traditional attire and melodious folk

songs and dances showcasing and promoting the best

talents.

The festival affirms this spirit and philosophy to promote

understanding and appreciation of a rich cultural heritage,

tolerance, and social cohesion, all of which are crucial for

building peace and harmony in society. A festival like

Chaga can indeed play a significant role in building peace

and harmony, understanding and appreciation of diverse

cultures, reducing prejudice and promoting harmony

among different communities, tolerance and acceptance of

different religious cultural practices.

Chaga Ngee can be and should be given the status of state

festival and be declared as a general holiday and it can

have a huge impact for Manipur and entire Northeast

India. After all, experiencing festivals linked to cultures and

traditions is the ultimate way to immerse oneself into

other’s communities. Chaga Ngee has the potential to be

one of the best indigenous festivals that connects people

and communities not only at the local level but even at the

regional, national and global level by attracting tourists as

a state event. (NNN)