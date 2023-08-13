Arunachal signs pact to generate 11,523 MW of power

ITANAGAR, Aug 12 (PTI): The Arunachal Pradesh government
on Saturday inked memorandums of agreement with three
central public sector undertakings for the development of 12
hydropower projects with a total capacity of 11,523 MW in the
state.
An estimated investment of Rs 1,42,000 crore would be made
while executing the projects, officials said.
Five projects with an installed capacity of 2,626 MW were
allocated to NEEPCO, while another five projects of 5,097 MW
capacity awarded to SJVN Limited and two projects of 3,800
MW capacity to NHPC respectively.
Union power minister R K Singh, chief minister Pema Khandu
along with officials was present on the occasion.
State power commissioner Ankur Garg signed the MoAs on
behalf of the government while SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sarma,
NHPC technical director Biswajit Basu and NEEPCO technical
director Ranendra Sharma, signed the MoAs on behalf of the
CPSUs.
The projects were allotted a few years ago to independent
power developers but remained stalled due to various reasons.
The state government decided to rope in central PSUs to give a
push to the languishing projects, an official said.
Speaking on the occasion, union power minister R K Singh
termed the occasion as ‘historic’.
He said of the total 12 projects, work on at least seven to eight
would start from March next year.
“Development of these projects will contribute to achieving the
declared Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of
non-fossil energy capacity of India to reach 500 GW by 2030,”
the minister said.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and power minister
Singh, Khandu said the projects would provide a tremendous
boost to the growth and development of the state and would
augment the country’s power security through clean and green
energy.