Arunachal signs pact to generate 11,523 MW of power

ITANAGAR, Aug 12 (PTI): The Arunachal Pradesh government

on Saturday inked memorandums of agreement with three

central public sector undertakings for the development of 12

hydropower projects with a total capacity of 11,523 MW in the

state.

An estimated investment of Rs 1,42,000 crore would be made

while executing the projects, officials said.

Five projects with an installed capacity of 2,626 MW were

allocated to NEEPCO, while another five projects of 5,097 MW

capacity awarded to SJVN Limited and two projects of 3,800

MW capacity to NHPC respectively.

Union power minister R K Singh, chief minister Pema Khandu

along with officials was present on the occasion.

State power commissioner Ankur Garg signed the MoAs on

behalf of the government while SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sarma,

NHPC technical director Biswajit Basu and NEEPCO technical

director Ranendra Sharma, signed the MoAs on behalf of the

CPSUs.

The projects were allotted a few years ago to independent

power developers but remained stalled due to various reasons.

The state government decided to rope in central PSUs to give a

push to the languishing projects, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, union power minister R K Singh

termed the occasion as ‘historic’.

He said of the total 12 projects, work on at least seven to eight

would start from March next year.

“Development of these projects will contribute to achieving the

declared Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of

non-fossil energy capacity of India to reach 500 GW by 2030,”

the minister said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and power minister

Singh, Khandu said the projects would provide a tremendous

boost to the growth and development of the state and would

augment the country’s power security through clean and green

energy.