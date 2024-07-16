30 C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Arunachal to bring legislation to curb malpractices in recruitment exams

Updated:
ITANAGAR, July 15: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a legislation to curb malpractices during recruitment examinations, officials said.

The draft bill, which calls for stringent punishment including imprisonment with imposition of fine up to Rs 1 crore, will be tabled in the next session of the assembly commencing from July 19.

The bill, after becoming an act, will ensure free and fair selection process of all posts under the state government and detect malpractices, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to bring various categories of posts under the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into a common cadre.

It was necessitated to ensure a systematic human resource management in the APSSB for a free and fair recruitment process, the statement said.

Later, chief minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet were briefed by the Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials on the salient features and implementation strategy of the three new criminal laws. (PTI)

