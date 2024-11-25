24 C
Arunachal to get repertory centre in collaboration with NSD

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein announced plans to establish a repertory centre in the state capital in collaboration with the National School of Drama (NSD), a press release said on Monday.

The announcement followed his meeting with NSD Vice Chairman Prof. Bharat Gupt, who was in Itanagar to witness the ongoing Arunachal Rang Mahatsov 2.0.

The Repertory Centre, aimed at nurturing young artists and promoting sustainable opportunities in theatre arts, will receive technical and expert support from NSD.

Meanwhile, seaking about the initiative, the Deputy CM on the micro-blogging site X stated, “NSD’s support has been crucial for the successful conduct of the ARM 2024 and we are grateful for it.”

https://twitter.com/ChownaMeinBJP/status/1860898955552264275

The meeting also included discussions on advancing theatre arts in Arunachal Pradesh and creating avenues for cultural engagement.

Mein further acknowledged NSD’s critical role in the success of Arunachal Rang Mahatsov 2024 and thanked Prof. Gupt for his continued support.

Furthermore, the proposed centre is expected to boost theatrical training, performances, and creative opportunities, ensuring a thriving cultural ecosystem in the state.

