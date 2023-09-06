Arunachal undertakes afforestation in 16,560 hectares of land under CAMPA during 2022-23: Minister

ITANAGAR, Sept 5: The Arunachal Pradesh government has
carried out afforestation programme in 16,560.46 hectare of
land in the state during 2022-23 under Compensatory
Afforestation Fund and Compensatory Afforestation Fund
Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme, the
state assembly was informed on Tuesday.
Responding to a question raised on the second day of the
monsoon session of the assembly by Congress MLA Wangling
Lowangdong, environment and forest minister Mama Natung
informed that, an amount of Rs 196.93 crore was sanctioned by
the national authority (CAMPA) under the environment, forest
and climate change ministry to the state for the year 2022-23.
The minister informed that under the compensatory
afforestation component, preparatory works were undertaken
in 2,986.23 hectare, creation of plantations in 4,459.16 hectare
and maintenance of plantations in 24,177.35 hectare of land in
the state during 2022-23.
Under the catchment area treatment plan component, the
creation of plantations was carried out in 1,200 hectares while
maintenance of plantations was done in 6000 hectares, Natung
said, adding that under the net present value component,
plantations were carried in 10,901.61 hectare during the year.
The minister said that the allocation of fund to the forest
divisions are based on the compensatory afforestation
schemes, integrated wildlife management plans and catchment
area treatment plans as approved by the Centre.
“Compensatory afforestation component is taken on identified
land as per approval of the Centre while integrated wildlife
management plan is based on the approved 10 years wildlife
conservation and mitigation plans,” the minister said.
The catchment area treatment plan is based on an approved
plan against the Kameng Hydro electric project under the
Bomdila forest division in the West Kameng district and the
Pare hydro project under the Sagalee forest division in the
Papumpare district of the state, Natung said, adding that funds
are allocated to the officers for taking up activities under the
Annual Plan of Operation (APO) through the executing agencies
including the range officers.
Responding to a supplementary from Lowangdong regarding
the disparity in distribution of CAMPA fund, the minister
informed that fund under the scheme is provided only to those
areas where deforestation is going on due to major projects like
road construction, setting up of transmission lines and
installation of power projects. (PTI)