Arunachal undertakes afforestation in 16,560 hectares of land under CAMPA during 2022-23: Minister

ITANAGAR, Sept 5: The Arunachal Pradesh government has

carried out afforestation programme in 16,560.46 hectare of

land in the state during 2022-23 under Compensatory

Afforestation Fund and Compensatory Afforestation Fund

Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme, the

state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a question raised on the second day of the

monsoon session of the assembly by Congress MLA Wangling

Lowangdong, environment and forest minister Mama Natung

informed that, an amount of Rs 196.93 crore was sanctioned by

the national authority (CAMPA) under the environment, forest

and climate change ministry to the state for the year 2022-23.

The minister informed that under the compensatory

afforestation component, preparatory works were undertaken

in 2,986.23 hectare, creation of plantations in 4,459.16 hectare

and maintenance of plantations in 24,177.35 hectare of land in

the state during 2022-23.

Under the catchment area treatment plan component, the

creation of plantations was carried out in 1,200 hectares while

maintenance of plantations was done in 6000 hectares, Natung

said, adding that under the net present value component,

plantations were carried in 10,901.61 hectare during the year.

The minister said that the allocation of fund to the forest

divisions are based on the compensatory afforestation

schemes, integrated wildlife management plans and catchment

area treatment plans as approved by the Centre.

“Compensatory afforestation component is taken on identified

land as per approval of the Centre while integrated wildlife

management plan is based on the approved 10 years wildlife

conservation and mitigation plans,” the minister said.

The catchment area treatment plan is based on an approved

plan against the Kameng Hydro electric project under the

Bomdila forest division in the West Kameng district and the

Pare hydro project under the Sagalee forest division in the

Papumpare district of the state, Natung said, adding that funds

are allocated to the officers for taking up activities under the

Annual Plan of Operation (APO) through the executing agencies

including the range officers.

Responding to a supplementary from Lowangdong regarding

the disparity in distribution of CAMPA fund, the minister

informed that fund under the scheme is provided only to those

areas where deforestation is going on due to major projects like

road construction, setting up of transmission lines and

installation of power projects. (PTI)