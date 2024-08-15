28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 15, 2024
type here...

Arunachal’s capital to get ropeway, electric buses soon

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar, is set to improve its urban transport infrastructure with the introduction of a ropeway system and electric buses.

The Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, said on Tuesday night that discussions for the installation of the ropeway system are in the final stages.

- Advertisement -

The IMC is engaging with companies based in Hyderabad and Gujarat to finalise the project, he said.

The proposed ropeway will offer a scenic and efficient transport route connecting key areas of the city, operating between Lobi in Division 4, the Secretariat, Ganga Market, Chimpu and vice versa.

In addition to the ropeway, the IMC is collaborating with Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) to operate 10 electric buses in the capital city, with the potential for future expansion, he said.

It will depend on the success of the trials, he said.

- Advertisement -

“These developments demonstrate IMC’s dedication to modernising its transport network and promoting sustainable urban mobility,” the mayor added. (PTI)

Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Government permission mandatory for extraction in Mizoram

The Hills Times -
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions