Arunachal’s Mechuka gets high speed internet for the first time

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: Mechuka, a remote town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shiyomi district, popular for its tourism sector, has now gained access to 4G services, which is a huge milestone. High-speed internet has been made available to the on Friday.

The third circle in the remote Shi-Yomi district to be connected by Airtel’s 4G network has been reached with the successful launch of 4G services by Airtel India in Mechuka and the neighbouring villages. In the past, the coverage had already included District Headquarters Tato and ADC Headquarters Monigong.

The local MLA and speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Pasang Dorjee Sona, expressed his happiness and expressed his heartiest congratulations to the people of Mechuka and the entire Shi-Yomi district. He expressed his gratitude to the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for their continuous dedication to delivering digital access to rural areas like Mechuka.

The inhabitants of Mechuka will gain more power from the development of connectivity, which will also make it easier for the people to participate in the digital age. It creates new possibilities for communication, business, education, and socioeconomic development as a whole. The launch of 4G services represents development and demonstrates the government’s commitment to closing the digital divide in Arunachal Pradesh.