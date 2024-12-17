13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Ashwani Kumar Sharma takes charge as new IG, BSF Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 16: Ashwani Kumar Sharma officially assumed the role of Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier, on Monday.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international boundary with neighboring Bangladesh.

Sharma succeeds Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, who stepped down from the position upon his repatriation to the Gujarat cadre.

Upon his arrival at the BSF Headquarters in Shalbagan, Agartala, Sharma was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honor.

In a tribute to the fallen heroes, the newly appointed IG paid homage to BSF martyrs, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Later, Sharma held discussions with senior officers to gain insights into the operational dynamics and challenges specific to the Tripura border.

He also conducted a review of the current security situation along the state’s international border with Bangladesh, underlining the need for enhanced vigilance and operational readiness.

