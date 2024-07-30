Asked why no Meitei Mayek script on signboards: ANBA

IMPHAL, July 29: The All Naga Business Association, Imphal (ANBA), said recently that it received numerous reports from Naga shopkeepers operating in Imphal stating that some executive members of the Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillol Apunba Lup (MEELAL) have approached them, demanding to know why the Meitei Mayek script is not mentioned or written on their signboards. Furthermore, MEELAL executive members have been summoning these shopkeepers to their office for not including the Meetei Mayek script on their signboards, the ANBA alleged.

“India recognizes many official local languages and scripts from various states, as included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. However, neither the State Government nor the Central Government, nor any civil society organizations have imposed any language or script as compulsory. Such actions by MEELAL are arbitrary, unconstitutional, and amount to mental harassment, which is against the law of the land,” it added.

The ANBA then questioned, “Under which act or law is it mandated to compulsorily write, mention, or add any particular language script on signboards, advertisements, or banners?”

Therefore, ANBA appealed to all concerned parties to stop the unnecessary pressure and disturbance of Naga shopkeepers operating in Imphal. Such actions could lead to misunderstandings and communal tensions among the various communities living in Manipur, the ANBA also said.

The ANBA then urged the chief minister of Manipur to immediately intervene to address the critical situation in Manipur. “It is imperative to take necessary measures to ensure the effective enforcement of law and order, creating a secure and free environment for all residents,” it further added. (NNN)