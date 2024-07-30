28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Asked why no Meitei Mayek script on signboards: ANBA

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 29: The All Naga Business Association, Imphal (ANBA), said recently that it received numerous reports from Naga shopkeepers operating in Imphal stating that some executive members of the Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillol Apunba Lup (MEELAL) have approached them, demanding to know why the Meitei Mayek script is not mentioned or written on their signboards. Furthermore, MEELAL executive members have been summoning these shopkeepers to their office for not including the Meetei Mayek script on their signboards, the ANBA alleged.

“India recognizes many official local languages and scripts from various states, as included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. However, neither the State Government nor the Central Government, nor any civil society organizations have imposed any language or script as compulsory. Such actions by MEELAL are arbitrary, unconstitutional, and amount to mental harassment, which is against the law of the land,” it added.

- Advertisement -

The ANBA then questioned, “Under which act or law is it mandated to compulsorily write, mention, or add any particular language script on signboards, advertisements, or banners?”

Therefore, ANBA appealed to all concerned parties to stop the unnecessary pressure and disturbance of Naga shopkeepers operating in Imphal. Such actions could lead to misunderstandings and communal tensions among the various communities living in Manipur, the ANBA also said.

The ANBA then urged the chief minister of Manipur to immediately intervene to address the critical situation in Manipur. “It is imperative to take necessary measures to ensure the effective enforcement of law and order, creating a secure and free environment for all residents,” it further added. (NNN)

10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland schools observe Education Week

The Hills Times -
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India