Thursday, July 11, 2024
Assam and Meghalaya to Streamline Operations by Downsizing Unproductive Boards

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 10, Thursday: The governments of Assam and Meghalaya have decided to trim their fiscal expenditures by downsizing or dissolving unproductive boards. The Meghalaya State Housing Board (MSHB) will be dissolved, and the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) will be downsized.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the 18 employees of MSHB will receive a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) worth ₹7.42 crore. Housing Minister Marcuise Marak stated that this decision is part of a broader effort to rationalize state operations.

In Assam, 612 employees of ASAMB will be offered VRS, and 147 contingency and fixed-pay staff will receive a one-time settlement, totaling ₹154 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state’s commitment to rationalizing manpower utilization in the government service sector.

Additionally, the Assam Cabinet approved 180 days of child adoption leave for women employees to care for adopted children under a year old, aligning with Rule 43-B of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972. This initiative supports women in balancing work and family responsibilities effectively.

Source: The Hindu

