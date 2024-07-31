Assam-Meghalaya Transit Routes Back in Operation

HT Digital

July 31, Wednesday: In a significant development, the transit tensions between Assam and Meghalaya have been resolved, restoring the freedom of travel between the two neighboring states. The decision to reopen transit routes comes after a brief period of heightened security and restricted movement, which had affected daily commuters and travelers.

- Advertisement -

The resolution follows extensive discussions and cooperation between the governments of Assam and Meghalaya, aiming to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens while maintaining peace and order in the region. This move is expected to ease the concerns of residents and businesses that rely on inter-state travel for various purposes.

Authorities have assured the public that measures have been put in place to prevent similar disruptions in the future, emphasizing the importance of maintaining harmonious relations between the states. With the reopening of transit routes, normalcy is expected to return, benefiting both states’ economies and fostering goodwill among their people.

Travelers and commuters can now resume their journeys without hindrance, marking a positive turn in the Assam-Meghalaya relationship.