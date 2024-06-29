29 C
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Recover Arms and Ammunition in Manipur Operations

HT Digital

June 29, Saturday: In a series of successful operations, Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur Police have recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices from two districts in Manipur. These operations mark significant strides in enhancing security and curbing illegal arms proliferation in the region.

On June 24, 2024, a joint operation in the general area of Maojang Village, Tengnoupal District, led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, four shotguns, one Sig Sauer pistol, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and various ammunition and war-like stores. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to dismantle networks of illegal arms and enhance safety in the region.

Continuing their efforts, on June 26, 2024, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted another successful operation in the general area of Keinou, Bishnupur District. The forces recovered one carbine machine gun, one 9mm pistol, nine grenades, and additional ammunition and war-like stores.

These recoveries highlight the vigilance and coordination between Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in their mission to maintain peace and security in the region. The confiscation of such a significant arsenal is a testament to their dedication and strategic planning.

“The successful recovery of these arms and ammunition is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Manipur,” stated a senior official from Assam Rifles. “We remain committed to continuing our operations to prevent the proliferation of illegal arms and maintain peace in the region.”

The authorities have intensified their operations and continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities to assist in their efforts to maintain peace and security in Manipur.

