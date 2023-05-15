Assam Rifles rescues visually impaired children in Manipur



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: As the dust of violence settles, stories of humane acts of Army and Assam Rifles, coupled with bravery, have started emerging. One such rescue operation was of 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching, amidst the clashes in the state of Manipur in the first week of May.

Based on the request of K Parenag Kom, principal of Mission Blind School, one security column of Assam Rifles was launched for the rescue of the stranded visually impaired children and supporting staff. They were safely extricated and escorted to Kakching Garrison where they were provided solace, food and shelter. Finally, Assam Rifles in coordination with family members took the initiative of despatching these children back to their homes safely through dedicated columns on Saturday last.

Assam Rifles’ initiative in reuniting these stranded children and staff with their kith & kin was deeply acknowledged by K Parenag Kom, principal, Mission Blind School and their parents.

Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home Iconic Places In Northeast India Oldest Living Trees In The World Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India