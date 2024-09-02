26 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Assam Rifles seize heroin, areca nuts worth Rs 3.47 crore in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Sept 1: Assam Rifles personnel seized heroin and areca nuts worth Rs 3.47 crore and apprehended three persons in three separate operations in Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday.

In an operation carried out at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship bridge in Zokhawthar village on August 30, the paramilitary force seized 292 grams of heroin and apprehended one person for possessing the contraband worth over Rs 2 crore, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

A total of 255 bags of areca nuts suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar worth over Rs 1.4 crore were also seized during two separate operations at Tualcheng and Hmumhemltha in Champhai districts on August 30, the statement said.

Two persons were apprehended in connection with the seizure of 110 bags of areca nuts at Tualcheng village, it said.

The three accused and the seized contraband were handed over to state police and customs department for further legal proceedings on the same day, the statement added.( PTI)

10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Raj & DK walk down memory laneas ‘Stree’ turns 6, say...

The Hills Times -
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India