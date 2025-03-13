19 C
Assam Rifles seizes Rs 99 lacs worth of contraband in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 12: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department, successfully seized 5,500 bottles of banned Phensedyl Cough Syrup from a jungle area near Kalachhara, Agartala, on 11 March.

Assam Rifles in a statement claimed that the seized consignment is valued at approximately Rs99 lacs in international market. “Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint operation was launched to curb the illegal trade of the banned syrup, which is often misused as a narcotic substance.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action. This operation highlights the commitment of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department in combating the menace of drug smuggling and ensuring public safety in the region”, said Assam Rifles.

