ATIVICR petitions against cancellation of Land Possession Certificates in Itanagar

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 9: The Aboriginal Tribal Inhabitant Villagers of Itanagar Capital Region (ATIVICR), representing both urban and rural indigenous communities within the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun, have submitted a formal petition to the Governor, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh recently, urging immediate intervention against a recent administrative order.

The petition contests an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, Talo Potom, on May 5, 2025 (Order No. DC-ICC-/PCCF/05/2025), which nullifies all Land Possession Certificates (LPCs) and allotments issued within the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Durpong Reserve Forest. The order refers to a prior directive (No. DC/M/LPC-207/15) dated February 27, 2022.

ATIVICR has strongly condemned the decision, calling it “arbitrary and unjust,” and warned of its serious implications for the traditional land rights and livelihoods of the indigenous tribal inhabitants. The group claims that the move risks mass displacement, loss of ancestral territories, and the erosion of constitutionally protected tribal rights.

“This directive not only violates the spirit of justice and tribal inclusion but disregards the historical and cultural ties that the indigenous communities share with their land,” ATIVICR stated in the petition.

The organization has called for the immediate revocation of the Deputy Commissioner’s order and urged the state’s top leadership to intervene and safeguard the rights of the tribal landholders. They emphasized the need for a governance approach that balances environmental conservation with indigenous rights and long-standing habitation.

The issue is expected to spark wider public and political discourse in the coming days, as questions arise about the legal framework governing land rights, forest conservation, and the role of traditional tribal ownership in modern administrative policies.

