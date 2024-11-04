23 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
Bangladeshi citizen held in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 3: Tripura Police arrested a Bangladeshi national today after a tip-off led to the identification of an individual believed to be in the area illegally from Sonamura under Sepahijala District. The arrested individual identified as Salim Ahmed (40) from Comilla district, Bangladesh, had allegedly crossed the border into India several months ago seeking employment. According to police sources, the mobile police unit received confidential information early Sunday about a suspected Bangladeshi citizen wandering in the Aralia area of Sonamura. Acting on the tip, the police began patrolling the area. Spotting the police, Salim reportedly attempted to flee, but officers quickly apprehended him. During interrogation, Salim confessed that he had entered India without any legal documents, intending to find work. He was employed in a cabinet shop in the Ahariya area. The police reported that Salim could not produce any valid identification or documents justifying his presence in the country. A senior officer at Sonamura Police Station said that Salim would be presented in court on Monday, where a request for police remand will be made to aid further investigation into his activities and verify his background.

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
