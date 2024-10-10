Bangladeshi miscreant killed, BSF jawan injured in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 9: One Bangladeshi smuggler shot dead while a BSF personnel injured after the security forces tried to prevent a smuggling attempt on Monday last night at Salpokhar under Sepahijala district.

BSF official in a press release said that yesterday at about 1800 hours a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants armed with sharp-edged weapons attempted smuggling of contraband in the Area of Border Out Post Salpokhar, Sephaijala district of Tripura.

“When alert BSF troops challenged the Bangladeshi miscreants, they gheraoed and further assaulted, and also tried to snatch the Riffle of one BSF jawan, in the ensuing scuffle one round of Pump Action Gun was fired by the BSF party to deter the miscreants. But Bangladeshi miscreants continued with their assault and also inflicted a deep cut with dah on one of the Jawan. To save themselves from the assaulting Bangladeshi miscreants, 02 rounds were fired in self-defence. This led to the fleeing of Bangladeshi miscreants back to Bangladesh, later when the area was searched the body of 01 miscreants was found about 30 meter inside the Indian territory”, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Hussain a resident of Sadar Dakshin, Cumilla district of Bangladesh

“An FIR has been lodged with Tripura Police for further legal action”, said the BSF official.

He informed that a Sector Commander level meeting was also held with Border Guards Of Bangladesh today in which BSF lodged a strong protest against the assault and such illegal activities being carried out by Bangladeshi miscreants inside the Indian territory.