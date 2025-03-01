Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed in Clash with BSF in Tripura’s Sepahijala

HT Digital

AGARTALA, Mar 1: A fierce confrontation between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a band of 20 to 25 Bangladeshi miscreants in Tripura’s Sepahijala district killed a Bangladeshi smuggler on February 28.

The intruders, who were said to be engaged in cross-border smuggling operations, exchanged fire with BSF personnel, resulting in injuries to both sides.

The incident took place about 7:30 PM off BP Ref- 2050/7-S, within the area of BOP Putia, Sepahijala. The Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly in association with Indian smugglers crossed into India illegally. As BSF troops on duty confronted them and asked them to leave, the miscreants fought back physically and a confrontation arose.

One BSF jawan was seriously injured in the encounter and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The situation worsened further when the miscreants tried to snatch weapons from BSF personnel. In retaliation, a BSF jawan, in self-defense, discharged one round of PAG (non-lethal weapon). Due to this, one Bangladeshi intruder was hurt and subsequently died from his injuries.

The case is being probed by the authorities at present, and more information is pending. The BSF has reaffirmed its determination to secure India’s borders and take action as needed against illegal infiltration.