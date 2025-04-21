24.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 21, 2025
Bangladeshi thieves nabbed, assaulted by locals in Tripura village

Updated:
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 20: Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and severely beaten by residents of Nandalal Das Para in Ishanpur Gram Panchayat, under Tripura’s Mohanpur sub-division, after they were caught allegedly attempting theft. The area, located in West Tripura district, lies in close proximity to the Bangladesh border.

According to sources, the region frequently witnesses cross-border thefts, with culprits exploiting dense vegetation and darkness to enter Indian territory, loot valuables, and flee back across the border.

On the morning of April 20, a local farmer spotted three unfamiliar men near a forested area adjacent to his vegetable field. Sensing suspicion, he alerted fellow villagers, who swiftly gathered and cordoned off the area. The Border Security Force (BSF) was also informed.

The villagers managed to catch all three men, but one managed to escape and reportedly crossed back into Bangladesh through the barbed wire fencing. The remaining two were detained and handed over to the BSF after being assaulted by the locals.

Sources said the detained individuals were in possession of burglary tools, including hand axes and a star-cutting machine.

A senior BSF official confirmed the incident, stating, “Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the locals and were found to be badly beaten. However, as no stolen items were recovered from them, we will initiate the process of handing them over to the Border Guards Bangladesh.”

