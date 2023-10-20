Banking facilities should reach people in border villages: Arunachal Guv

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T

Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday said banking facilities should

reach people in the border villages and circle headquarters in

the state.

Parnaik, during a meeting with SBI chief general manager

(North East circle), Vincent Menachery Devassy, said such

initiatives would facilitate in providing basic necessities to the

villagers in line with the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ initiated

by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The governor also said that disbursement of loans to farmers

needs to be expedited, according to an official statement.

He urged bank officials to avail the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’

(service at your doorstep) platform in the state to create

awareness among people about the services provided by

financial institutions.

Devassy, while apprising the governor about the initiatives

taken by the bank, assured of simplifying the process of

providing loans to beneficiaries.

He also said the bank will initiate steps to spread awareness

among the people on availing loans for startups and matters

related to insurance, the release added. (PTI)