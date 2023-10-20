Banking facilities should reach people in border villages: Arunachal Guv

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T
Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday said banking facilities should
reach people in the border villages and circle headquarters in
the state.
Parnaik, during a meeting with SBI chief general manager
(North East circle), Vincent Menachery Devassy, said such
initiatives would facilitate in providing basic necessities to the
villagers in line with the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ initiated
by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The governor also said that disbursement of loans to farmers
needs to be expedited, according to an official statement.
He urged bank officials to avail the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’
(service at your doorstep) platform in the state to create
awareness among people about the services provided by
financial institutions.
Devassy, while apprising the governor about the initiatives
taken by the bank, assured of simplifying the process of
providing loans to beneficiaries.
He also said the bank will initiate steps to spread awareness
among the people on availing loans for startups and matters
related to insurance, the release added. (PTI)