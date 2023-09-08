Bhaichung Bhutia says open to joining Chamling’s Sikkim Democratic Front

GANGTOK, Sept 7: Footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung

Bhutia on Wednesday said that he was open to joining the

opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) led by former chief

minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) president told PTI that talks are

underway with the SDF and “things may be finalised soon”.

“We are in talks with the SDF and things may be finalised in a

few days. We will be able to give the complete details only after

that,” he said, when asked to confirm rumours doing rounds

about the possibility of him joining the main opposition party in

the Himalayan state.

The 46-year-old former international footballer, however,

confirmed that he was “open to joining the SDF”.

On the fate of the HSP, which Bhutia had founded along with

like-minded people ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he

said discussions were underway within the party (on its future).

The party had polled less than two per cent votes in the last

assembly polls in which Bhutia also lost from the two seats he

had contested.

Bhutia has held several meetings with Chamling to formulate a

common strategy to take on the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha led

by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, better known as P S

Golay.

The HSP leader has been relentlessly attacking Tamang on

governance-related issues and also accused the CM of “being

party to the dilution of Article 371 (F) of the Constitution that

protects old laws of Sikkim”.

Chamling’s party had won 15 assembly seats in the previous

polls, but 12 of them later joined the BJP, while two switched

their allegiance to the ruling SKM.

A large number of SDF members, including former MLAs and

senior leaders, have also quit the party. (PTI)