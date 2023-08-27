Bhupender Yadav undertakes visit to Oil Plam Field in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Aug 26: Bhupender Yadav, the union minister of
environment, forest climate change, and employment for the
government of India, undertook a visit to the Oil Palm Field in
Ngwalwa, Peren district, Nagaland recently. During his visit, he
engaged with the village council, interacting on several crucial
topics.
The union minister inquired about the status of the Jal Jeevan
Mission, particularly whether the villagers had gained access to
water tap connections. Additionally, he discussed the Pradhan
Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a flagship scheme aiming to
provide clean cooking LPG gas to rural Below Poverty Line (BPL)
households.
The Ngwalwa Village Council apprised the union minister that
every household within their jurisdiction has been successfully
connected to these initiatives. They also shared information
about their village's progress, including the registration of 632
job cards, development projects such as approach roads and
fishery as well as extensive tree plantation efforts. (NNN)
