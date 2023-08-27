Bhupender Yadav undertakes visit to Oil Plam Field in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Aug 26: Bhupender Yadav, the union minister of

environment, forest climate change, and employment for the

government of India, undertook a visit to the Oil Palm Field in

Ngwalwa, Peren district, Nagaland recently. During his visit, he

engaged with the village council, interacting on several crucial

topics.

The union minister inquired about the status of the Jal Jeevan

Mission, particularly whether the villagers had gained access to

water tap connections. Additionally, he discussed the Pradhan

Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a flagship scheme aiming to

provide clean cooking LPG gas to rural Below Poverty Line (BPL)

households.

The Ngwalwa Village Council apprised the union minister that

every household within their jurisdiction has been successfully

connected to these initiatives. They also shared information

about their village's progress, including the registration of 632

job cards, development projects such as approach roads and

fishery as well as extensive tree plantation efforts. (NNN)