Bhutanese delegation explores sustainable development & climate change in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: A 12-member Bhutanese delegation

visited Meghalaya and discussed sustainable development and

climate change with state authorities.

The Bhutanese delegation from the Centre for Bhutan Studies

visited Meghalaya to learn about governance and discussed

diverse issues including sustainable urban development and

climate change.

They also discussed natural resource management, women’s

roles in rural tourism and economic connectivity

between Bhutan and Northeast India.

According to reports, the Bhutanese delegation during its four-

day visit to Meghalaya paid field visits, engaged in-depth

roundtable discussions on diverse issues.

They also interacted with the chief executive member (CEM)

of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in

Meghalaya – Pyniaid Sing Syiem.

The Bhutanese delegation before concluding its visit to

Meghalaya on Sunday (November 26) interacted with local

community at Mawphlang sacred forest and community leaders

of Integrated Village Cooperative Societies at Kyiem.

Notably, a delegation from Meghalaya is also expected to visit

Bhutan in early 2024, IANS reported.

This visit of the Bhutanese delegation to Meghalaya was a

follow up to the recent eight-day visit of Bhutan King Jigme

Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk recently.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk was in India from

November 3-10 and held bilateral meeting with Prime Minister

Narendra Modi.

The Bhutan King was also in Assam for three days, during which

he visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and enjoyed a

jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve .

Three Northeast states of India – Arunachal Pradesh (217 km),

Assam (267 km) and Sikkim (32 km) – share 516 km long

international border with Bhutan.