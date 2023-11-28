Bhutanese delegation explores sustainable development & climate change in Meghalaya

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 27: A 12-member Bhutanese delegation
visited Meghalaya and discussed sustainable development and
climate change with state authorities.
The Bhutanese delegation from the Centre for Bhutan Studies
visited Meghalaya to learn about governance and discussed
diverse issues including sustainable urban development and
climate change.
They also discussed natural resource management, women’s
roles in rural tourism and economic connectivity
between Bhutan and Northeast India.
According to reports, the Bhutanese delegation during its four-
day visit to Meghalaya paid field visits, engaged in-depth
roundtable discussions on diverse issues.
They also interacted with the chief executive member (CEM)
of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in
Meghalaya – Pyniaid Sing Syiem.
The Bhutanese delegation before concluding its visit to
Meghalaya on Sunday (November 26) interacted with local
community at Mawphlang sacred forest and community leaders
of Integrated Village Cooperative Societies at Kyiem.
Notably, a delegation from Meghalaya is also expected to visit
Bhutan in early 2024, IANS reported.
This visit of the Bhutanese delegation to Meghalaya was a
follow up to the recent eight-day visit of Bhutan King Jigme
Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk recently.
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk was in India from
November 3-10 and held bilateral meeting with Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
The Bhutan King was also in Assam for three days, during which
he visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and enjoyed a
jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve .
Three Northeast states of India – Arunachal Pradesh (217 km),
Assam (267 km) and Sikkim (32 km) – share 516 km long
international border with Bhutan.