Sunday, December 3, 2023
Bid to smuggle sugar to B’desh foiled in Meghalaya, one held

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Dec 2: BSF troops have thwarted an attempt to
smuggle sugar worth Rs 30 lakh to Bangladesh as they seized a
sand-laden truck carrying the consignment in Meghalaya, an
official of the border guard force said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Border Security Force personnel
intercepted the truck carrying sacks of sugar, hidden in a layer
of sand, in Sonapur area of East Jaintia Hills district on Friday,
and the driver failed to produce valid documents supporting
the export of the commodity, he said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was to
be smuggled to Bangladesh, the BSF official said.
The vehicle was confiscated, he said, adding that a case was
registered at Umkiang Police Station and the driver was
arrested.
The BSF is guarding the 443 km-long India-Bangladesh border in
Meghalaya. (PTI)

