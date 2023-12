Bid to smuggle sugar to B’desh foiled in Meghalaya, one held

SHILLONG, Dec 2: BSF troops have thwarted an attempt to

smuggle sugar worth Rs 30 lakh to Bangladesh as they seized a

sand-laden truck carrying the consignment in Meghalaya, an

official of the border guard force said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Border Security Force personnel

intercepted the truck carrying sacks of sugar, hidden in a layer

of sand, in Sonapur area of East Jaintia Hills district on Friday,

and the driver failed to produce valid documents supporting

the export of the commodity, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was to

be smuggled to Bangladesh, the BSF official said.

The vehicle was confiscated, he said, adding that a case was

registered at Umkiang Police Station and the driver was

arrested.

The BSF is guarding the 443 km-long India-Bangladesh border in

Meghalaya. (PTI)