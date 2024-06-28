31 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 28, 2024
type here...

BJP-ally Tipra Motha likely to contest panchayat polls alone in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, June 27: Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarama on Thursday said the party should prepare independently for the upcoming panchayat elections in Tripura, expected to take place in August.

In a Facebook post, he stated, “Tipra Motha should ready itself for the panchayat polls based on our own strength and merit. We cannot confine ourselves to limited areas. Let’s prepare for the elections independently. If we are strong, people will support us.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking to reporters, Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP-led government, criticising its occasional negative approach.

“While we are aligned with the government, we have responsibilities to fulfill. If we cannot meet our responsibilities to our people, there is no point in remaining in the government,” he asserted.

Hrangkhawl also voiced frustration over the lack of implementation of the tripartite agreement between the Centre, state government, and Tipra Motha aimed at resolving issues of indigenous communities.

“We are dissatisfied with the current progress on this agreement. Why hasn’t the Ministry of Home Affairs convened the first meeting to implement it? Why is there a lack of respect for the agreement?” he questioned.

- Advertisement -

In response to queries, the former rebel leader noted that Tipra Motha was not consulted regarding the upcoming panchayat elections. “We would prefer if Tipra Motha contests the elections independently,” he added.

Tipra Motha emerged as the primary opposition in Tripura by securing 13 out of 60 Assembly seats in the 2023 elections. Subsequently, it joined the BJP-led coalition government after signing an agreement with the Centre and state government prior to the Lok Sabha elections, aiming to address indigenous issues.

Reacting to the statements by Tipra Motha’s supremo, BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit affirmed the party’s right to express its political aspirations.

“In politics, anything is possible. There is still time before the panchayat elections. Tipra Motha previously contested alongside BJP in Lok Sabha elections. They may discuss the matter with our central leadership,” he remarked. (PTI)

Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
7 Famous Street Food Of South India
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel
7 Health Benefits Of Jamun
7 Health Benefits Of Jamun
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

440 saplings planted at Supermarket in Dimapur

The Hills Times -
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India 7 Famous Street Food Of South India Breathtaking Locations In South India For Your Next Travel 7 Health Benefits Of Jamun