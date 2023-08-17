BJP announces candidates for Tripura assembly bypolls

AGARTALA, Aug 16 (PTI): The BJP has announced its candidates

for the September 5 bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar

assembly constituencies in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, a party

leader said here on Wednesday.

The party nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar

assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment, he

said.

Hussain is a local leader of Boxanagar, while Debnath is the

party’s mandal president in Dhanpur.

“Senior leaders are going to Boxanagar and Dhanpur to begin

booth-level campaign from today. Our candidates will file

nomination papers on Thursday,” Tripura BJP’s media in-charge

Sunit Sarkar said.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due

to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of

Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has fielded Kaushik Chanda and Mijan

Husain as its nominees for Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly

constituencies respectively.

The last date for filing the nomination papers will be on August

17, while scrutiny will be done the next day.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be on September 8.