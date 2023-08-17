BJP announces candidates for Tripura assembly bypolls

AGARTALA, Aug 16 (PTI): The BJP has announced its candidates
for the September 5 bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar
assembly constituencies in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, a party
leader said here on Wednesday.
The party nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar
assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment, he
said.
Hussain is a local leader of Boxanagar, while Debnath is the
party’s mandal president in Dhanpur.
“Senior leaders are going to Boxanagar and Dhanpur to begin
booth-level campaign from today. Our candidates will file
nomination papers on Thursday,” Tripura BJP’s media in-charge
Sunit Sarkar said.
The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due
to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.
Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of
Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.
The CPI(M)-led Left Front has fielded Kaushik Chanda and Mijan
Husain as its nominees for Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly
constituencies respectively.
The last date for filing the nomination papers will be on August
17, while scrutiny will be done the next day.
The counting of votes for the bypolls will be on September 8.