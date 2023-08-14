Left Front announces candidates for Tripura Assembly bypolls

AGARTALA, Aug 13 (PTI): A day after meeting Tipra Motha and

Congress leaders, the CPI (M)-led Left Front on Sunday

announced its candidates for the September 5 bypolls in

Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura’s

Sepahijala district.

While Kaushik Chanda will be the Left Front’s candidate from

Dhanpur constituency, Mizan Hussain will contest from

Boxanagar, front convenor Narayan Kar said.

In the last Assembly elections, Chanda had lost to Union

Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur, but the CPI (M)

managed to retain the Boxanagar seat defeating the BJP

candidate in a triangular contest.

Mizan is the son of Boxanagar CPI (M) MLA Samsol Haque who

passed away in July causing a vacancy. The bypoll in Dhanpur

was necessitated after Bhoumik resigned from the Assembly

days after her election.

“The two candidates will submit their nomination papers on

August 15,” Kar told a press conference.

CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury told reporters he

had a meeting with two opposition parties — Tipra Motha and

Congress — on Saturday and discussed about the polls.

“We told the leaders of both parties that the CPI (M) has a

strong political base in Dhanpur and Boxanagar. While the CPI

(M) won the Boxanagar seat despite a difficult situation, the

party could not win in Dhanpur seat because of Tipra Motha’s

presence,” he said.

Claiming that the Left Front is ‘200 per cent’ sure of getting

support from Tipra Motha and Congress in the bypolls,

Chowdhury said all the three parties have vowed to avoid split

of anti-BJP votes to defeat the saffron party.

The CPI (M) state secretary claimed that the BJP has been ruling

the northeastern state with ‘less mandate’ (39 per cent vote

share) because of a split in the anti-BJP vote bank.