Monday, March 24, 2025
BJP Leader Allegedly Caught in Attempted Assault in Tripura’s Boxanagar

Islam, a resident of Kalsimura in the Boxanagar constituency, is said to be a close associate of BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

AGARTALA, Mar 24: In a shocking incident, a BJP leader from Boxanagar, identified as Robiul Islam, was allegedly caught red-handed attempting to assault a woman under the guise of a party outreach program. Islam, a resident of Kalsimura in the Boxanagar constituency, is said to be a close associate of BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain.

According to sources, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon when Islam visited the woman’s house, claiming to be conducting a public relations campaign for the party. However, once inside, he allegedly attempted to force himself on her. As she resisted and raised an alarm, her cries drew the attention of nearby villagers, who quickly gathered at the scene. Enraged by the alleged act, the mob confronted Islam, severely beat him, and later handed him over to the police.

Eyewitnesses reported that the furious villagers delivered a harsh punishment before the authorities arrived, condemning the incident and demanding strict legal action against him. Many locals expressed their outrage, stating that political leaders should uphold moral values rather than engage in such disgraceful behavior.

This incident has sparked widespread criticism, particularly as it is not an isolated case. In recent weeks, multiple allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged against BJP leaders in Tripura. At least five similar cases have been reported, raising serious concerns about the conduct of certain party members and the urgent need for accountability.

Opposition parties have strongly condemned the incident, demanding strict action and questioning the BJP’s moral standing. Political leaders and activists have urged the ruling party to take responsibility and ensure that individuals facing such allegations are removed from positions of power.

Following the incident, the police confirmed that an investigation is underway. Legal proceedings will be initiated based on the victim’s complaint, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly. Meanwhile, the residents of Boxanagar remain in shock and anger, calling for swift justice and urging political parties to take firm measures against such offenders.

