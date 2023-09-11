Tafajjal Hossain BJP’s new poster boy in Tripura

Assembly constituency belong to the minority community and

AGARTALA, Sept 10: BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain, who wrested the

minority-dominated Boxanagar Assembly seat in Tripura’s

Sepahijala district from the CPI (M) in the by-election by more

than 30,000 votes is now the new poster boy of the saffron

party.

More than 66 per cent of the voters in the Boxanagar Assembly

constituency belong to the minority community and the

constituency was a CPI (M) stronghold.

Hossain’s win in the minority-dominated Boxanagar Assembly

constituency in Tripura is seen as politically important for the

BJP, who are accused of ignoring the interest of minority

people in the northeastern state.

Tafajjal Hossain polled 33,849 votes in the by-election to the

Boxanagar seat while CPI(M)’s Mizan Hussain got only 3,884

votes.

For the first time in 25 years, the Communists lost their

stronghold Boxanagar. Riding on the aggressive campaign led

by chief minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues, the

BJP defeated the CPI (M) in its bastion.

“For the past 40 years, the people of Boxanagar were fooled by

the CPI (M) and Congress. Today the people have taken

revenge for the ill-treatment meted out to them”, Hossain told

reporters after winning the by-election from Boxanagar.

“In the 2023 February election, the electors were misled by the

Communists. This time we have been able to remove

misconceptions about BJP. The result is with us as the CPI(M)

candidate lost his deposit”, he said.

Hossain said people voted in large numbers for the BJP to teach

the CPI (M) a lesson.

“In the assembly election in February, 2023, the CPI (M) won

the seat by misleading people of the minority community. But

this time, they voted for the BJP in large numbers to teach the

CPI (M) a lesson. The CPI (M) will be reduced to a party of the

past soon,” he claimed.

“The CPI (M) knew they would lose the election. That’s why it

boycotted the counting,” he said.

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was

necessitated by the death of CPI (M) MLA Samsul Haque. The

CPI (M) had fielded Haque’s son Mizan Hussain to garner

sympathy vote in the by-election but failed to win the seat.

(PTI)