BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain, Bindu Debnath sworn in as MLAs

AGARTALA, Sept 12: BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath,

who won the by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats on

September 8, were sworn in as the members of the Tripura

assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker Biswabandu Sen administered the oath in the presence

of Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues.

Opposition MLAs stayed away from the oath-taking ceremony.

“We fought the by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur with

full force and won both seats by a comprehensive margin. The

people have voted for the BJP candidates massively in the by-

elections. I believe that the new MLAs will meet the people’s

aspirations,” the chief minister said.

Asked about cabinet expansion, Saha told reporters, “All of you

will be informed whenever we take such a decision.”

At present, the Saha-led government has nine ministers, and it

still has room for three more ministers. (PTI)