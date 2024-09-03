27 C
Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong

'Groover from Vancouver' to rock from Dec 6

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is set to perform at the Polo Grounds here on December 10.

“Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Brian Adams will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India on the 10th of December at the JN Stadium,” Sangma said in a social media post.

“We all love music and this concert is another testament of that love for music,” he added.

Born on November 5, 1959, in Canada, Adams went on to become a global pop sensation in the 1980s, with albums Cuts Like a Knife (1983) and Reckless (1984) shattering various records.

Besides being famous for his musical pieces, Adams is also known for his photography skills and portrait abilities. He is famous for portraits of renowned personalities like Mike Jagger, Amy Winehouse, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Bryan also turned vegetarian at 28, and later turned vegan, voicing his support for animal rights and a plant-based diet.

Interestingly, Adams will perform in Meghalaya for the first time. Brought to India by SG Live in association with EVA Live, the tour will kick off in December 2024, making stops in Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad between December 6 to December 18.

This will mark his sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs that took place in 2001, 2006, 2011 and the last in 2018.

Notably, the Polo Grounds at the newly renovated JN Stadium has a capacity to accommodate over 30,000 people, officials said.

