BSF foils infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 17: The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura have detained three Bangladeshi nationals and foiled infiltration while seizing contraband worth Rs 30 lakh in a series of operations.

BSF in a press release said that on January 17 at about 9.30 am BSF troops apprehended 3 Bangladeshi nationals including 2 transgender and 1 Male from the Dharmanagar border area under North District.

The apprehended BD nationals are residents of the Gaibandha and Sunamganj districts of Bangladesh.

In another operation, 3 Indian nationals (male) were detained along with 1 truck loaded with Biri by troops of BOP Mike under Unakoti district.     

“In addition on the intervening night of January 16 and 17, adopting non lethal strategy BSF troops successfully foiled several attempts of smuggling/infiltration rescuing 7 cattles, huge quantities of ganja and other contraband worth Rs 30 lakhs. Further, on the intervening night of January 14 and 15, it is learnt that one Bangladeshi smuggler sustained a pellet injury in BSF firing from non-lethal weapon in the area of BOP N C Nagar under Sepahijala district when a group of armed smugglers tried to attack BSF troops on duty and forcibly tried to smuggle”, said BSF.

