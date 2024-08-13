BSF foils major attempt of infiltration in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 12: Border Security Force in Tripura have foiled a major attempt of infiltration in the state from Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

Tripura shares 856 km long international border with Bangladesh.

As per BSF press release, on August 12 taking advantage of inclement weather and poor visibility a group of 12 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals tried to cross over during daytime from the area of BOP Paharmura in Khowai District.

“Alert BSF troops deployed on duty observed crossing of international boundary by 12-15 Bangladeshi nationals. On being challenged by BSF troops they tried to negotiate the border fencing forcefully. To prevent the attempt of infiltration, one round of Pump Action Gun was fired following which the group of Bangladeshis fled towards BD Territory. The alertness of BSF troops managed to prevent a major incident of Infiltration”, the press release reads.

It further said that keeping the ongoing unrest and law & order situation in Bangladesh, BSF has intensified surveillance and domination on border.