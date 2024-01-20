BSF Meghalaya foils drug, fish smuggling attempts, 12 suspected apprehended

HT Digital,

Shillong, Jan 20: In anticipation of the forthcoming Republic Day, alert troops of 193 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, acting on a specific tip-off on January 19, 2024, nabbed three drug peddlers and confiscated 1728 Yaba tablets from them.

The operation was carried out in the area under PS Ranikor, South West Khasi Hills district. The detained drug peddlers, who were travelling on two bikes and were intercepted by the BSF while heading towards the bordering area near Ranikor, were identified as Somison Sangma (25), Jenel D Sangma (23), and Gopal Barman (27), all hailing from Nokrianala under PS- Dangar district East Khasi Hills.

The seized Yaba tablets and the arrested individuals were handed over to PS Ranikor for further legal proceedings. In a separate operation, acting on specific intelligence, vigilant soldiers of 110 Battalion BSF Meghalaya detained nine Indian smugglers along with a consignment of fish being smuggled from Bangladesh to India.

The captured smugglers and the seized items were handed over to the Customs office Shella for further action.

These successful operations highlight the BSF’s steadfast dedication to limiting illegal activities and upholding the security and integrity of the border. The BSF has increased its vigilance along the border to prevent any adverse incidents.

