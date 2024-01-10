BSF Meghalaya thwarts sugar smuggling bid, 2 detained

HT Digital,

Shillong, Jan 10: In a proactive operation, the vigilant troops of the 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended two Indian nationals and seized smuggled sugar from their possession, reports said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the BSF Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle loaded with sugar near Lyngkhat bordering area under East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The sugar was meant for smuggling into Bangladesh, the statement further said.

Acting on specific inputs, BSF troops identified and intercepted a vehicle loaded with sugar, which was approaching to bordering area on Lyngkhat- Pyrdwah road. Upon questioning, the driver and co-driver failed to produce valid documents of the consignment of Sugar.

The seized items and apprehended persons were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

