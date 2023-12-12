BSF thwarts smuggling attempt of Phensedyl and sugar along Indo-Bangla border

HT Digital,

Shillong, Dec 12: The 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on December 8, 2023, successfully intercepted a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border.

The confiscated items included 375 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and a large quantity of Indian sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh through the International border of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

The operation was based on specific information and was executed in different areas along the Meghalaya international border. The seized items were subsequently handed over to the relevant customs office for further action.