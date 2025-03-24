31 C
Businessman Jumps from Umiam Bridge, Search Operation in Progress

SHILLONG, Mar 24: A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon as a local businessman allegedly jumped from Umiam Bridge, prompting an ongoing search operation to recover his body. Police authorities have confirmed the incident and are coordinating with rescue teams to locate the missing individual.

The victim, identified as P. Deb, owned an electronic accessories store at Last Stop in Laban. According to police sources, he left a sling bag on the bridge containing his identification documents, which helped his relatives confirm his identity soon after the incident.

Deb, a resident of Kench’s Trace in Laban, has been missing since the jump. Rescue teams, including local authorities and emergency personnel, are actively searching the waters beneath the bridge in hopes of locating him. Despite continuous efforts, no conclusive results have been reported so far.

The reason behind Deb’s suspected suicide remains unknown. Authorities have yet to determine what led to the incident, and investigations are currently ongoing. Meanwhile, the tragic event has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many expressing grief over the businessman’s disappearance.

As the search continues, officials urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

