Cabinet Approves ₹4,136 Crore Equity Support for Hydropower in Northeast

HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: The Union Cabinet has approved an equity support of ₹4,136 crore to Northeast states for the development of hydropower projects, marking a significant investment in the region’s energy infrastructure. This move is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance energy security and promote sustainable development in the Northeast, which has vast untapped hydropower potential.

The financial support aims to accelerate ongoing and future hydropower projects, ensuring they have the necessary capital for completion and operational efficiency. The initiative is expected to boost local economies, create jobs, and improve electricity availability in the region, addressing both power shortages and fostering economic growth.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, highlighted that this funding aligns with the government’s commitment to developing the Northeast, emphasizing the importance of hydropower in meeting India’s renewable energy targets. The investment will also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the share of clean energy in the region’s power mix.

This strategic push for hydropower development in the Northeast is set to enhance regional connectivity, foster industrial growth, and provide a stable energy supply, benefiting millions of residents. The Cabinet’s approval underscores the government’s focus on leveraging the Northeast’s natural resources to drive sustainable and inclusive development across the region.