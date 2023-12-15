Meghalaya Garners recognition at National Energy Conservation Awards 2023

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: In acknowledgment of its exceptional performance in the State Energy Efficiency Index, the state of Meghalaya has been awarded the second prize in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 4) at the esteemed National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023. This distinguished ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the esteemed presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. This noteworthy achievement underscores Meghalaya’s steadfast dedication to energy conservation and efficiency. The NECA, an annual event observed on “National Energy Conservation Day,” recognises commendable efforts in energy conservation spanning various sectors of the economy.

The National Energy Conservation Day and the Awards are being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, which is delegated as per the Energy Conservation Act 2001, to regulate and promote energy efficiency and its conservation in India. Every year on December 14, these awards are given by the Government of India to various sectors of the economy, recognising the exemplary efforts on energy conservation in the country by these sectors.

Expressing his jubilation, Abu Taher Mondal, Minister of the Department of Power, Government of Meghalaya, stated, “The State Energy Efficiency Performance Award reflects our commitment to sustainable practices and energy conservation, motivating us to persist in our endeavours towards a greener and more energy-efficient future. Meghalaya has consistently spearheaded sustainable energy initiatives, recently launching a Rs 500 crore solar mission to ensure a sustainable power source in the state. Furthermore, in the realm of hydro energy, the commissioning of the 33/11kv, 1×2.5MVA substation at Krang village, with a total investment of Rs 6.60 crore, has facilitated the seamless transfer of 2549 households from Krang and its adjoining villages.”

Meghalaya is heavily dependent on hydropower for its power procurement and hence has been generating green power. Further, to harness the solar power, Meghalaya had planned solar parks at two locations with a capacity of 20 MW each, i.e., Suchen and Thamar. The distribution losses in MePDCL have been reduced gradually in recent years. Compared to the distribution losses of 25% in the financial year 2021–2022, the distribution loss in the financial year 2022–2023 was 16%. Several measures have been taken to improve billing efficiency as well. The draft Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) is under consideration for implementation. A Demand Side Management Cell was also established in MePDCL under the assistance of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi, to formulate a suitable business model to adopt DSM activities. The publicity and awareness activities are being carried out regularly by the SDA.

Sanjay Goyal, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Power Department, Govt. of Meghalaya, remarked, “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure. The objective is not only to meet the energy requirements of the community but also to establish a foundation for enhanced service reliability and overall progress in the region.”

Apart from this, the government notified the Meghalaya Energy Conservation Regulation-2017 with the objective of promoting the use of BEE Star-level appliances in public procurement and banning the use of incandescent lamps and inefficient magnetic-wire chocks of tube lights.

The government of Meghalaya recently launched The Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 aims to have 15% of the state’s vehicles be electric by 2025. The policy offers purchase incentives for early adoption of EVs based on the energy capacity of the battery.